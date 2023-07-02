Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
