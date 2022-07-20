The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wed…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperature…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain…