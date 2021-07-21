Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.