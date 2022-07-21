Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.