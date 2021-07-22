Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.