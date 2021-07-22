 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northwest heat wave affecting Christmas tree farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News