The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see s…