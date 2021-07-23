The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Mo…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect peri…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …