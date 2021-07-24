Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.