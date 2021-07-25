Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Thursday. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Mo…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Exp…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be…