 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pile up of cars on road in China after deadly floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News