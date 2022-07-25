Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wed…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.