Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…