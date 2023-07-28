The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…