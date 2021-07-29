 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

