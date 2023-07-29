The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
