Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared …