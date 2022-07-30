Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

