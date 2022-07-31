Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.