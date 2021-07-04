Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't g…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The foreca…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday…