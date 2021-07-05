 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the destructive history of "E" storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News