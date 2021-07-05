Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't g…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.