Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. H…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't g…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.