Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

