Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East.