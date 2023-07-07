Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degre…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…