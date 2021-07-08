Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. H…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very …