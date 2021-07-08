Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.