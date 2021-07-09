 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

