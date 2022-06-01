Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
