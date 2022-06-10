Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. P…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll se…