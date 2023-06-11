Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
