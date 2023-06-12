The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Th…
No rain for today, but a good chance of showers and storms is expected on Tuesday as our next cold front rolls in. Find out when rain is most …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…