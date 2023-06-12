The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.