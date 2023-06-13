Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is f…