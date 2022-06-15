Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

