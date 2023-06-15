Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.