Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
