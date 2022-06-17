Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

