The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
