Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

