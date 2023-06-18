Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies …