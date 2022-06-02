The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
