 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News