Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
