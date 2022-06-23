Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …