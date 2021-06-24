Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.