Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
