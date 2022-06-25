Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.