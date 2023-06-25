Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the making…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…