Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT.