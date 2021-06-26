Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.