The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.