Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.