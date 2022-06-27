The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
We've already been dealing with storms this morning, but the cold front doesn't arrive until late this afternoon. New storms are expected and a couple could be severe. Here's the latest information.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …