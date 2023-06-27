The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
