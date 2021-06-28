Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
