Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

