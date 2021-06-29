Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
