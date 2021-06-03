The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. The for…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Muscatine are…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunsh…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …