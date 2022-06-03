Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.