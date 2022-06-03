The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see th…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degr…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. B…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally …